State Street (NYSE:STT) Upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of State Street (NYSE:STT) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on STT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of State Street from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of State Street from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of State Street from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.13.

Get State Street alerts:

Shares of STT opened at $70.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $85.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that State Street will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $4,112,161.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,787.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in State Street by 74.2% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 46.2% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 131.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in State Street during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 30.2% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.