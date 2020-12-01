State Street (NYSE:STT) Upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of State Street (NYSE:STT) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on STT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of State Street from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of State Street from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of State Street from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.13.
Shares of STT opened at $70.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $85.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54.
In related news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $4,112,161.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,787.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in State Street by 74.2% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 46.2% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 131.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in State Street during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 30.2% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About State Street
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
