Morgan Stanley Lowers Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) to Underweight

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

YJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Yunji from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Yunji from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Yunji currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NASDAQ YJ opened at $3.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.22 million, a PE ratio of -81.75 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.56. Yunji has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $6.05.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Yunji had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. On average, analysts forecast that Yunji will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yunji during the 3rd quarter valued at $639,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Yunji by 17,897.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 118,839 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Yunji by 210.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 131,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 88,911 shares during the last quarter. 6.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yunji Company Profile

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

