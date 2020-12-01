Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Underweight

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $27.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SUN. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunoco from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sunoco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sunoco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Sunoco from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunoco presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of SUN stock opened at $27.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.84. Sunoco has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $32.89.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 1.29%. Sunoco’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.88%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.37%.

In related news, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $80,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,432 shares in the company, valued at $334,918.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the third quarter worth about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 153.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 17,204 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 2.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 117,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 37.1% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 7.4% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

