NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Upgraded to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $16.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

NS has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho increased their target price on NuStar Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered NuStar Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised NuStar Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America began coverage on NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised NuStar Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.60.

Shares of NS opened at $13.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.41. NuStar Energy has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $29.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $362.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. NuStar Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.76%.

In other news, Director Dan J. Hill bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,614 shares in the company, valued at $586,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NuStar Energy during the second quarter worth about $573,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 36.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 235,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 62,868 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 52,150 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. 57.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

