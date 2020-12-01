ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG) Stock Price Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $66.73

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $66.73 and traded as high as $75.08. ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas shares last traded at $68.29, with a volume of 118,986 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.27 and a 200 day moving average of $66.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIG. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 84.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 5,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $423,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at about $526,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 14.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (the fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

