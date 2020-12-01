Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.59

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.59 and traded as high as $7.79. Nicholas Financial shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 8,681 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Nicholas Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $94.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 120,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC increased its position in Nicholas Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,073,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,073,000 after purchasing an additional 23,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Nicholas Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:NICK)

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

