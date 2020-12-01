Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.59

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.59 and traded as high as $7.79. Nicholas Financial shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 8,681 shares trading hands.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Nicholas Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.
The company has a market capitalization of $94.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.59.
Nicholas Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:NICK)
Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.
