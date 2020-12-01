Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) (TSE:JE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.54

Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.54 and traded as high as $6.41. Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) shares last traded at $6.34, with a volume of 275,551 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JE. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) from C$14.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $304.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$6.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,374.38.

Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported C$14.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$593.13 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Just Energy Group Inc. will post 1.1499999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) (TSE:JE)

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer and Commercial segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution It also provides business electricity and natural gas plans, LED retrofit solutions, smart building controls, commercial energy rates, affinity programs, energy monitoring and sub-metering products, energy analytics solutions, HVAC control system, and lighting controls.

