AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.18

Shares of AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.18 and traded as high as $5.64. AGF Management shares last traded at $5.58, with a volume of 134,224 shares.

AGF.B has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AGF Management from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AGF Management from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. TD Securities upgraded AGF Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$5.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on AGF Management from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.84, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.18. The firm has a market cap of $390.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

