Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price target on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Zumiez have shown a decent run in the past three months. The stock also got a boost following the company’s second-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein both the top and the bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew year over year driven by the gradual reopening of stores. Notably, the company swung back to profit, following a loss in the preceding quarter. Higher net sales and cost containment efforts undertaken to withstand the coronavirus crisis drove the bottom line. Certainly, Zumiez has been improving financial flexibility and directing resources toward digital platforms in order to better engage with customers. However, soft back-to-school season owing to the pandemic coupled with supply chain issues remain near term deterrents. Also, higher fulfillment charges may continue to weigh on margins to an extent.”

Get Zumiez alerts:

ZUMZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Zumiez from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Zumiez from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Zumiez from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $37.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $943.76 million, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.55. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $38.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.59.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.67. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 4,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $169,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $26,575.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,641 shares in the company, valued at $746,750.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,126 shares of company stock worth $4,461,875 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Zumiez during the second quarter worth about $1,109,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,283 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez in the second quarter worth about $347,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Zumiez by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,041,359 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $28,512,000 after purchasing an additional 245,855 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 173.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 146,914 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 93,098 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zumiez (ZUMZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.