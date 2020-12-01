Pioneer Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PESXQ) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PESXQ)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.03. Pioneer Energy Services shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 464,700 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.54.

Pioneer Energy Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PESXQ)

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. The company operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia.

