First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.43

Shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.43 and traded as high as $21.59. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $21.16, with a volume of 550,330 shares changing hands.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMLP. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,416,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401,957 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. increased its stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 3,042,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,675,000 after purchasing an additional 113,750 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,908,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,336,000 after purchasing an additional 96,551 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,506,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,048,000 after buying an additional 146,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,115,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,244,000 after buying an additional 75,702 shares during the last quarter.

