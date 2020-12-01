BP (NYSE:BP) Downgraded to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of BP (NYSE:BP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. AlphaValue downgraded BP from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised BP from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. DZ Bank raised BP from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.99.

NYSE:BP opened at $19.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.98. The company has a market cap of $66.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.69. BP has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $40.08.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $44.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.84 billion. BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. BP’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BP will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. BP’s payout ratio is 42.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in BP by 16.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 28,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in BP during the second quarter worth $1,565,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in BP by 119.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 19,768 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in BP during the second quarter worth $522,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 313.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 7,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

