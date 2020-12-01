Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $274.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ROK. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $226.47.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

ROK stock opened at $255.56 on Monday. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $115.38 and a 12-month high of $267.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 49.37%.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 20,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total transaction of $4,946,886.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at $14,651,624.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total transaction of $74,270.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,300.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,208 shares of company stock worth $13,490,709. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.8% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.0% during the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.8% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 8.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.