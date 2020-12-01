Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.33

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.33 and traded as high as $1.49. Urban One shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 957,729 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $69.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Urban One stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 59,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.13% of Urban One as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

