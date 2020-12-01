Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Equal Weight”

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $2.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $1.50.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Blueknight Energy Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Blueknight Energy Partners stock opened at $1.69 on Monday. Blueknight Energy Partners has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.45. The company has a market cap of $69.63 million, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 2.17.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 6.48%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blueknight Energy Partners stock. Zazove Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,612,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. Zazove Associates LLC owned approximately 6.37% of Blueknight Energy Partners worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 20.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

