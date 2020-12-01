AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC raised shares of AstraZeneca from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $52.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.50. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $64.94. The stock has a market cap of $138.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.78, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 39,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

