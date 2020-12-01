Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has $300.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lennox International from $257.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lennox International from $259.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Vertical Research raised Lennox International to a hold rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lennox International from $208.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lennox International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $252.79.
Shares of NYSE LII opened at $287.83 on Monday. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $163.40 and a 1-year high of $319.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $290.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.38. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.88.
In other Lennox International news, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 7,346 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $2,191,017.96. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 5,964 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.76, for a total value of $1,698,308.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,070,994.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,148,165. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LII. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Lennox International by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth about $390,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.
Lennox International Company Profile
Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.
