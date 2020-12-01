Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has $300.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lennox International from $257.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lennox International from $259.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Vertical Research raised Lennox International to a hold rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lennox International from $208.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lennox International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $252.79.

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $287.83 on Monday. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $163.40 and a 1-year high of $319.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $290.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.38. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.40. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.44 earnings per share. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lennox International will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Lennox International news, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 7,346 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $2,191,017.96. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 5,964 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.76, for a total value of $1,698,308.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,070,994.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,148,165. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LII. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Lennox International by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth about $390,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

