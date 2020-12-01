Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $4.75 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LLNW. Craig Hallum cut Limelight Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Northland Securities cut Limelight Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Truist began coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Limelight Networks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.11.

Shares of LLNW stock opened at $4.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $544.78 million, a P/E ratio of -73.83 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.63. Limelight Networks has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $8.19.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $59.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Limelight Networks will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Walter Amaral sold 33,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $193,635.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt Silverman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $79,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,431 shares of company stock valued at $965,303 over the last 90 days. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Limelight Networks by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 22,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Limelight Networks by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,097,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,080,000 after acquiring an additional 250,400 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Limelight Networks by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 195,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

