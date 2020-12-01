SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has $72.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SEIC. BidaskClub downgraded SEI Investments from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEI Investments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet lowered SEI Investments from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SEI Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $52.75 on Monday. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $35.40 and a 12 month high of $69.61. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.53.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $424.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $565,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,292.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $1,752,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,546,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,921,668.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,000 shares of company stock worth $5,945,742. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 869 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.