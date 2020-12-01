MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.18

Shares of MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.18 and traded as high as $2.43. MIND C.T.I. shares last traded at $2.43, with a volume of 41,439 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of MIND C.T.I. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Get MIND C.T.I. alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.18. The firm has a market cap of $48.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of MIND C.T.I. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MIND C.T.I. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MIND C.T.I. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 32,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

MIND C.T.I. Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNDO)

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and offline convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers billing and customer care solutions that support various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for MIND C.T.I. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND C.T.I. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.