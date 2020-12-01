Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) Stock Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $70.55

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $70.55 and traded as high as $73.55. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $73.14, with a volume of 22,420 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.55.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the second quarter worth $294,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the second quarter valued at about $483,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 184.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 32,086 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 71.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,607,000 after buying an additional 38,492 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

