PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.37

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.37 and traded as high as $6.00. PIMCO High Income Fund shares last traded at $5.91, with a volume of 741,006 shares.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.37.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.75%.
PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PHK)
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.
