PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.37

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.37 and traded as high as $6.00. PIMCO High Income Fund shares last traded at $5.91, with a volume of 741,006 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.37.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHK. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

