Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.22

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.22 and traded as high as $4.35. Itaú Corpbanca shares last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 15,051 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Get Itaú Corpbanca alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Itaú Corpbanca stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,438 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to large and medium-sized companies, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.