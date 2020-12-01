Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) Stock Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $73.74

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $73.74 and traded as high as $76.12. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $75.77, with a volume of 17,768 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.74.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the second quarter valued at about $2,872,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the third quarter valued at about $998,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 64.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 169.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

