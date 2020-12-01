OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.93

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.93 and traded as high as $34.50. OMV Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $33.47, with a volume of 7,404 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on OMVKY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. OMV Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.88 and a 200 day moving average of $31.93.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

