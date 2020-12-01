Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.33

Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.33 and traded as high as $30.38. Vivendi shares last traded at $29.86, with a volume of 1,118,060 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivendi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.82 and a 200-day moving average of $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

