Esprit (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.24

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.24 and traded as high as $0.25. Esprit shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 5,010 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Esprit Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ESPGY)

Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. The company offers casuals for women and men; and life style and other products, including bodywear, accessories, and shoes, as well as licensed products, such as timewear, eyewear, jewelry, bed bath products, and houseware under the Esprit and edc brand names for women, men, and kids.

