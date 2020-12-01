Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.71

Shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.71 and traded as high as $33.98. Chemung Financial shares last traded at $33.55, with a volume of 8,088 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on CHMG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Chemung Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chemung Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

The company has a market cap of $156.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.71.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.52. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 9.54%. As a group, analysts predict that Chemung Financial Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 17,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 54,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

