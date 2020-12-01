Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.42

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.42 and traded as high as $4.18. Global Cord Blood shares last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 108,377 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.42. The firm has a market cap of $487.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Global Cord Blood alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CO. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 8.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 89.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 432,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 203,965 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Cord Blood during the third quarter worth about $142,000.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.