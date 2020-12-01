First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.09

Shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.09 and traded as high as $10.68. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $10.52, with a volume of 86,694 shares traded.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st.
About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF)
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.
