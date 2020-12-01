First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.09

Shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.09 and traded as high as $10.68. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $10.52, with a volume of 86,694 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 235,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 18,575 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 12.4% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 48,473 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,017,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,109,000 after purchasing an additional 42,513 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 984,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the period.

About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF)

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

