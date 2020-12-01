InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.05. InfuSystem shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 104,422 shares changing hands.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on InfuSystem in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10.

In related news, Director Meridian Ohc Partners, Lp sold 82,904 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $1,153,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Carrie Lachance acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFU. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of InfuSystem during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of InfuSystem during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of InfuSystem during the 2nd quarter worth about $467,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 1,275.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 57,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of InfuSystem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000.

InfuSystem Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

