Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $53.17

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.17 and traded as high as $53.39. Swisscom shares last traded at $53.00, with a volume of 5,424 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SCMWY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays cut shares of Swisscom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Swisscom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

