QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.72

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.72 and traded as high as $37.67. QAD shares last traded at $37.67, with a volume of 3,058 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of QAD in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of QAD from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th.

Get QAD alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $779.62 million, a P/E ratio of 3,770.77 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in QAD stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,015 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

QAD Company Profile (NASDAQ:QADB)

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

See Also: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.