IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.53

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.53 and traded as high as $4.45. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 460,483 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.53.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.32% of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

