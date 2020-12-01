Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.68

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.68 and traded as high as $18.22. Old Point Financial shares last traded at $17.27, with a volume of 7,289 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Old Point Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $90.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Old Point Financial stock. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 456,215 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Old Point Financial comprises approximately 2.9% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned about 8.74% of Old Point Financial worth $6,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Point Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

