Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.35

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.35 and traded as high as $23.05. Territorial Bancorp shares last traded at $22.31, with a volume of 17,979 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TBNK. ValuEngine downgraded Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Territorial Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $212.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.35.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 23.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 177,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Territorial Bancorp by 28.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 156,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Territorial Bancorp by 6.5% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 103,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Territorial Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Territorial Bancorp by 165.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 23,959 shares during the period. 48.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

