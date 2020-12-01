Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.58

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.58 and traded as high as $32.29. Willis Lease Finance shares last traded at $32.21, with a volume of 10,909 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.46 million, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, SVP Austin Chandler Willis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,104,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 5,442 shares of company stock valued at $121,883 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 9.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 1,618.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 25,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and related aircraft equipment for air carriers, manufacturers, and overhaul/repair facilities worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales.

