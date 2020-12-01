Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.74

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.74 and traded as high as $8.38. Yanzhou Coal Mining shares last traded at $8.26, with a volume of 3,056 shares.

YZCAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 24th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.74.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in four divisions: Coal Mining; Coal Railway Transportation; Methanol, Electricity and Heat Supply; and Equipment Manufacturing.

