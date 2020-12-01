Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.87

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.87 and traded as high as $9.49. Globus Maritime shares last traded at $9.17, with a volume of 78,193 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Globus Maritime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $587,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a negative return on equity of 120.30% and a negative net margin of 347.23%. The company had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Globus Maritime stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,776,735 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000. Globus Maritime comprises 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 74.44% of Globus Maritime at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Globus Maritime Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLBS)

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned and operated five vessels with a total carrying capacity of 300,571 deadweight tonnage.

