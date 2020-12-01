VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.62

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.62 and traded as high as $13.16. VOXX International shares last traded at $12.87, with a volume of 136,381 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of VOXX International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get VOXX International alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $307.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average is $7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other news, Director Peter A. Lesser sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $68,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Beat Kahli bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 211,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,453 over the last 90 days. 19.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in VOXX International by 91.8% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in VOXX International during the second quarter worth approximately $454,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in VOXX International by 62.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 30,663 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in VOXX International during the second quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VOXX International during the second quarter worth approximately $482,000. Institutional investors own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

About VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX)

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment and autosound products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.