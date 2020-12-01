Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.19

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.19 and traded as high as $3.39. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc shares last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 508,277 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on RYCEY. Panmure Gordon lowered Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. AlphaValue lowered Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.19.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

