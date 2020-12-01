The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.65. The LGL Group shares last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 2,809 shares changing hands.

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The LGL Group stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 34,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of The LGL Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers XTAL, clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.

