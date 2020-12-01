Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.26

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.26 and traded as high as $4.36. Lantronix shares last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 101,402 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LTRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up from $4.00) on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $121.80 million, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 2.27.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lantronix during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Lantronix during the second quarter valued at $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lantronix during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lantronix by 149.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Lantronix by 2.8% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 504,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 13,904 shares in the last quarter. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, application hosting, protocol conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute that include application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

