Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.06

Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.06 and traded as high as $24.30. Ocwen Financial shares last traded at $23.60, with a volume of 80,888 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Ocwen Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Get Ocwen Financial alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.21, a current ratio of 12.46 and a quick ratio of 12.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day moving average of $18.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.84.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($1.49). Ocwen Financial had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.19%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCN. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 300.1% during the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,966,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 1,474,756 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 124.3% during the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 1,410,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 781,358 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Ocwen Financial during the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 605.6% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 352,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 302,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ocwen Financial during the second quarter valued at about $84,000.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile (NYSE:OCN)

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Lending segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.