VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.12

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.12 and traded as high as $1.65. VAALCO Energy shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 282,167 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $91.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.12.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in VAALCO Energy by 11.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 100,306 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in VAALCO Energy by 22.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 122,704 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 22,477 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 257,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 61,161 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,057,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 35.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

