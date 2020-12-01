Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,600 shares, a growth of 377.3% from the October 31st total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

SPVNF stock opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. Spectra7 Microsystems has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

Spectra7 Microsystems Company Profile

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc operates as an analog semiconductor company in Canada and China. The company offers virtual reality (VR) products, including VR7050 to enable lightweight and ultra-thin active interconnects for gesture recognition and motion control backhaul; augmented reality (AR) -Connect, an integrated cable, connector, and embedded chipset product line for AR vision systems and wearable computing devices; and DreamWeVR to support high-bandwidth, near-zero latency VR head-mounted displays, and AR glasses.

