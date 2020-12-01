Short Interest in Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Rises By 378.4%

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, an increase of 378.4% from the October 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 260,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:DYLLF opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26. Deep Yellow has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.35.

Deep Yellow Limited operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile Uranium project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2.

