Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Short Interest Up 382.2% in November

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 382.2% from the October 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TTNDY opened at $64.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Techtronic Industries has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $75.43.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Techtronic Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Techtronic Industries Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floor care and appliances worldwide. It offers industrial power tools, industrial power equipment, power tool accessories, hand tools and storage products, layout and measuring tools, accessories, professional tools, do-it-yourselfer (DIY) power tools, and outdoor products under the Milwaukee, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Empire, Imperial Blades, STILETTO, and HART brands.

