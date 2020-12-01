Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Short Interest Update

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of TOTDY opened at $54.85 on Tuesday. Toto has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $54.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.26 and a 200 day moving average of $43.26.

Get Toto alerts:

Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion.

Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing products worldwide. It offers sanitary ware, such as toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Toto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.