Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,300 shares, a growth of 384.6% from the October 31st total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDP opened at $83.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.51. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $44.95 and a 12-month high of $85.26.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDP. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 30.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 43.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $259,000.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

